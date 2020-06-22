San Angelo Girl Scout earns “Gold Award”

Vivian Yale earned the award for a project on U.S. military veterans buried in San Angelo's Fairmount Cemetery

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo Girl Scout received the group’s highest award today during a surprise ceremony in San Angelo.

The Girl Scout Gold Award is the most coveted award Girl Scout seniors and ambassadors are given.

Vivian Yale earned the award for a project on U.S. military veterans buried in San Angelo’s Fairmount Cemetery.

Yale spent two years working on the project that took nearly 240 hours to complete, and she collected more than $17,000 to pay for flag-holders at each veteran’s grave. She also updated the cemetery’s database to list all the veterans and a brief description of their service if available. Girl Scout Gold Awards have to be sustainable even after they’re completed.

“It gave me a lot of life skills, especially leadership skills. I had to be a leader throughout the whole project and organize everything. I gained a lot of life skills that will help me along the way,” said Yale.

Mayor Brenda Gunter presented Vivian with a Gold Award Girl Scout yard sign, Gold Award Girl Scout t-shirt and a piece of Kendra Scott jewelry. Yale is the only Girl Scout in the area to receive the award this year. Gold Awards are presented annually at the State Capital but because of the Coronavirus outbreak, Yale will get her pin during a ceremony at the state capitol next year.

Yale became a Girl Scout in the second grade and recently graduated from Central High School. She plans to attend Baylor University in the fall to major in nutrition.