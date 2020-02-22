San Angelo family receives new furniture for their home

For nearly 40 years, San Angelo's Trend Furniture has given area families new furniture for their home.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The annual “Miracle on Wellington” arrived at a San Angelo family’s home Friday afternoon. They received a house full of new furniture. Merrill and June Wadell are the recipients of this year’s “Miracle on Wellington,” sponsored by Trend Furniture.

“It looks great. We are so happy and blessed,” said Merrill and June Wadell, recipients of the 2020 “Miracle on Wellington” furniture contest.

For nearly 40 years, San Angelo’s Trend Furniture has given area families new furniture for their home.

“They are receiving new living room furniture, 3 bedroom groups and a table with chairs,” said Kristie Reed, owner of Trend Furniture.

Merrill and June Wadell were chosen as this year’s “Miracle on Wellington” winners after being nominated by one of their daughters.

“She said, ‘I gotta get home and write a letter to Trend.’ I didn’t know she actually did,” explained June.

However, furniture wasn’t the only thing the family was surprised with. The owners of Trend Furniture gathered other San Angelo businesses, who stepped up to make some repairs on the Wadell’s home. They received new kitchen floors (courtesy of Kiser Floors), carpet (courtesy of The Carpet Store), windows (courtesy of Window Depot), and paint on the walls (courtesy of Kelly Moore-Paints).

“We found out there were greater needs than just the furniture. We want to thank the folks from Kiser Carpet, Kelly Moore, The Carpet Shop and Window Depot who have played such an important role in all of this,” added Kristie.

According to June Wadell, the family has never owned new furniture. Everything they received is a blessing to her and her husband who are raising their three great-grandchildren.

“We’re very blessed. The Lord is going to bless all of them,” said June.

“They’re caring for their 3 great-grandchildren. This is just a loving family that has given greatly throughout the years and it was time that they be given in return,” added Kristie.