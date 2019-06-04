San Angelo City Council Video

SAN ANGELO, TX - San Angelo city council recently took steps forward on an annexation plan that will effectively double the size of the city. With that though, hit the reality of necessary infrastructure improvements like those needed at the Southwest Blvd. low water crossing.

Southwest aside, College Hills is perhaps the largest project coming up in a list that includes Martin Luther King Jr., and Bell among others.

City council heard from a multitude of departments regarding water, street, and other projects that need attention. As far as funding it all, at least for the street projects, there is hope in the U.S. Department of Transportation's "BUILD" grant program. A program in which San Angelo is competing against many other rural municipalities in the country.

