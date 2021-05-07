San Angelo celebrates Small Business Week

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The first week in may is Small Business Week, a day to recognize the resilient owners and the impact they have in our community.



The community offers many resources for businesses seeking assistance. One of them is the ASU Small Business Development Center. The center provides courses, information, and assistance.



One local business owner explains what Small Business Week means to him and many others by reflecting on the impacts covid has had over the past year.

Brian Garcia, owner of The Corner Stop 2, says, “Especially with the circumstances that have happened over the past few months especially over the last year and a quarter stop is in an isolated case, you know, businesses all over San Angelo all over the world have had to deal with

Adjusting to, you know the circumstances that have happened to everybody”