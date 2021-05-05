San Angelo celebrates Cinco de Mayo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Cinco de Mayo is commemorated across the nation, honoring Mexican heritage with food and dance. But some may not know its true meaning.

Joanna Leos

“Cinco de Mayo.. a lot of people think it’s Mexican independence but that’s dieciseis de semptiembre so Cinco de Mayo is betalla de peubla and the Mexican were fighting against the french and kind of like an underdog, they won.”



Leos continued, “and it’s actually celebrated more here in the U.S which is so helpful for us because we’re able to provide all of these Mexican imports.”



Downtown San Angelo is celebrating the day with special activities. Some local restaurants and bars are offering food and drink specials while one store is providing clothes and goods directly from Mexico. This offers a way to get back to the root of the Mexican heritage and culture.