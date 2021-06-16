San Angelo business program helping start-ups expand

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/ KSAN) – The “business factory” is in the Angelo State University Small Business Development Center on North Chadbourne – downtown. It’s designed to help people who are now operating small businesses out of their homes and want to expand outside the home to a bigger space.



There is an office space along with equipment and services to help small business owners make the transition.

The business factory business incubator program focuses on helping local entrepreneurs, expand past the startup phase and into an office space. Located in the same building as the City of San Angelo Development Corporation and ASU Small Business Development Center, those who leased the low-cost spaces will receive access to more than just a room for desks.

Nora Nevarez, City of San Angelo, Development Corporation, explains “When they come to the business factory. We have office space, we provide the equipment, a desk an office chair a bookcase, plus we also provide the services, the utilities a copier, wifi, because our goal here is to help those individuals grow their business so that they can grow within, within our community as well.”



