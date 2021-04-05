San Angelo Better Business Bureau warns of increased money scams

SAN ANGELO, Texas - One San Angelo resident is gearing up to run 167 miles from Ohio to Pennsylvania in just 6 days.

Rich Stein was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis 9 years ago. Not knowing what the disease was, he was unsure of what this would mean for the rest of his life or if he would even live long at all. With the help of running, Stein has found a way to help himself, while also helping the community.

He was hand-selected by founder and executive director of MS Run the US, Ashley Schneider to be a part of the 19-person team that will relay across the US. This event is giving Stein a chance to share his story and find help from within the community.

For more on Stein's story, visit: https://msruntheus.salsalabs.org/2021relay/p/runninggreatlywithms/index.html