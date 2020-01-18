San Angelo artist pays tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. through his artwork

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A number of events are planned in the Concho Valley to honor Civil Rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr.

San Angelo artist Marsalis Mahome has his artworks featured at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts. He focuses on portraits of historical figures, including King, along with African-American artists and musicians in history.

Mahome said he was inspired to paint Dr. King this summer after sharing stories with children at MLK Park during a Juneteenth event.

“It was great to connect with the kids that would come up, I was right by the playground. They would ask me questions and it was a beautiful moment to connect with Black history and to have an outlet to show my own views and how I see things,” said Mahome.

Mahome’s art will be on display at the museum through Sunday, and is available for purchase.

If you would like to meet Mahome, he will be at the museum on Saturday from 1:00pm to 4:00pm, and on Sunday from 1:00pm to 3:00pm.