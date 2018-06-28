News Connection

San Angelo Adopt-A-Spot

What it Means to Adopt-A-Spot

By:

Posted: Jun 27, 2018 05:05 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2018 10:52 AM CDT

SAN ANGELO, TX - Have you ever wondered what it means to Adopt-A-Spot? We talked with Roger Havlak from the Parks Department to find out more information. 

More Stories for you

• Truck crashes into, drives around inside of, San Angelo Walmart
During the early morning hours of June 28, 2018, San Angelo Police officers were dispatched to a crash at a south San ...

• ICE protesters removed by federal officers, 8 arrested
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) --- Department of Homeland Security officers, clad in riot gear, began removing protesters ...

• Texas campaign contributions can now be used for child care
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Texas Ethics Commission voted to allow political candidates to pay for child care with ca...

• Beer-B-Que Pairing at Casual Pint With The Hamptons BBQ
A food truck meets a bar. It's the perfect pairing of two companies. The Casual Pint paired up with The...

• Congressman Mike Conaway issues statement on Goodfellow Air Force Base
Plans are being finalized to house immigrant children, who are unaccompanied by their parents, at San Angelo's ...

• Full moon and good Saturn viewing Wednesday night
By Rosie NewberrySAN ANGELO, TX (via KXAN) — The full moon of June, also known as the Strawberry Moon, happens in the e...

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected