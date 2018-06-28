San Angelo Adopt-A-Spot

SAN ANGELO, TX - Have you ever wondered what it means to Adopt-A-Spot? We talked with Roger Havlak from the Parks Department to find out more information.

More Stories for you

• Truck crashes into, drives around inside of, San Angelo Walmart

During the early morning hours of June 28, 2018, San Angelo Police officers were dispatched to a crash at a south San ...

• ICE protesters removed by federal officers, 8 arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) --- Department of Homeland Security officers, clad in riot gear, began removing protesters ...

• Texas campaign contributions can now be used for child care

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Texas Ethics Commission voted to allow political candidates to pay for child care with ca...

• Beer-B-Que Pairing at Casual Pint With The Hamptons BBQ

A food truck meets a bar. It's the perfect pairing of two companies. The Casual Pint paired up with The...

• Congressman Mike Conaway issues statement on Goodfellow Air Force Base

Plans are being finalized to house immigrant children, who are unaccompanied by their parents, at San Angelo's ...

• Full moon and good Saturn viewing Wednesday night

By Rosie NewberrySAN ANGELO, TX (via KXAN) — The full moon of June, also known as the Strawberry Moon, happens in the e...