SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — With cold weather upon us, the Salvation Army of San Angelo is activating its Out of the Cold program and seeking assistance from the community.

Major Alfonso Martinez says providing shelter from the cold is an essential priority for the Salvation Army, and the Out of the Cold program provides individuals with a warm place to stay.

“The shelter is not open completely right now. What we’re doing is housing them in motels,” said Martinez. “A donor comes by and pays x amount of dollars so they can pay for individuals to stay overnight, and that’s what we do.”

Martinez said donations from the public can help put more people into a room. When funding is available, the Salvation Army can also give out a gift card for food.

“How can you enjoy a Thanksgiving meal and then have to go back out and not have a place to relax and enjoy the day of being the blessing you have to have life itself?” asked Martinez. “So this one, we weighed our options and said, ‘you know what?’ we’d rather provide comfort and a warm bed for them to sleep in.”

The Salvation Army says those who need somewhere to stay can call and speak with a case worker.

“Call our office at (325) 655-6981, extension 75173, and talk to our case worker to see if there’s availability — if we still have rooms,” said Martinez. “And they go quick, you know, we have a limited amount of rooms that we get.”

Weekly meal distribution from the Salvation Army will resume on Tuesday, November 28th.