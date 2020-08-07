SAISD parents must choose by Friday: send kids to school or keep them at home

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo school students start classes in less than two weeks and today was the deadline for parents to enroll in the “virtual academy” classes.

The first day of classes for San Angelo ISD students is Wednesday, August 19. 2020. Some will be attending classes in-person, on school campuses, while others will be staying home, learning through the online “virtual academy.” Because of the planning involved, any students who are not already enrolled in the virtual academy by August 7 will be automatically placed in classrooms.

“There’s so much that goes into it, we have to get devices to them, there’s so many things that have to happen.If we don’t have a lead time to plan it’s gonna make it difficult,” said Shelly Hullihen, Deputy Superintendent for SAISD.

Students who are new to the district this semester can register online until the first day of classes.

SAISD administrators say once an instructional preference is made, students will be able to switch at each 9-week grading period.

“There’s gonna be some flexibility in the first few days of school on those instructional models and what parents have chosen. We’re gonna have more information coming about that in the next week that will be added to our back to school website,” said Wes Underwood, Chief of School Leadership for SAISD.

Students who go through the “virtual academy” will be able to participate in all extracurricular activities (like football or band) but they will have to provide their own transportation to and from the campuses.

“For some of them, you really have to be hands-on,” explained Hullihen, “If you want to participate in band and you want to march at Friday night football games, you have to come to class in-person to be a part of that game, or that UIL contest (like football, soccer, any of those). It’s hard to be a part of that team sport and show up without actually being part of that sport. For extracurricular activities you will have to be in class and in-person before or after school.”

Secondary students selected their courses before they left for spring break earlier this year. If a student wants to change an already selected course, there is still time.

“My suggestion would be to contact your counselor at the secondary campuses if you have concerns about that,” continued Hullihen.