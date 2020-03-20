SAISD moves to virtual home-based learning amid Coronavirus pandemic

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Monday, San Angelo ISD students will start on-line classes because of the statewide order for all schools to suspend normal district operations due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The suspension of operations will continue for at least three weeks through April 10th.

“We started working on this a few days ago in anticipation of the possibility that the closure might be extended,” said Dr. Jana Rueter, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction for SAISD.

The San Angelo Independent School District has decided to move to virtual home-based learning through April 10th. This week, teachers have been training to offer students lessons and assignments that they can complete on-line while at home.

“Students are going to be engaged in meaningful learning activities each week. Their teachers will be available for live tutorials so they still have face time with teachers and they get the assistance they need. Our students are still able to have interaction with their teachers, just virtually,” said Dr. Candi Callas, Director of Secondary Curriculum and Instruction for SAISD.

The district is focused on providing equitable access to students and will offer devices to those who need them.

“We have a strong plan to start that distribution on Monday to our secondary campuses. We will also be distributing to the elementary campuses, trying to get a device in every home,” explained Dr. Rueter.

The district is also looking at offering individual internet hotspots to students. In the meantime, buses equipped with Wi-Fi hotspots will be placed throughout the city for students to use if needed.

“Really the systems are in place to help them make the best of this situation that no one could have anticipated. I’m very excited for our district, students, families and teachers. We may not have known we’re ready, but we are,” added Dr. Callas.

“We really do believe it’s going to move us further to future-ready learning and meet that learner profile we want for all of our students,” continued Dr. Rueter.

The free grab-and-go meal service for breakfast and lunch will continue to be provided at designated campuses throughout this extended closure.

Additionally, the district will be offering a Facebook Live session every Monday, Wednesday and Friday to update parents on the virtual learning platform and answer any questions they may have.

“We’re all in it together doing our best to do the best we can for our kids. We are here for you to answer any questions you may have. We just wish everyone the best through all of this,” said Dr. Rueter.