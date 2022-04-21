SAN ANGELO, Texas- It’s so important to get your little ones moving and active as it builds good habits for when they’re adults. There’s no better place to do that than the 10th annual catch in motion kids marathon.

Leading up to the event students from kindergarten to sixth grade were tasked with completing 26 miles of running, or walking, and now they get to celebrate.

“Kids come out and run their celebration lap to complete their full marathon which they have been working towards since January in their P.E. classes at school,” said Starr Long, Event Coordinator for Shannon Health.

After they finished their celebratory lap many of the kids had plenty of activities to choose from whether a workout class with Shannon Health Club or a good game of tug of war, while the parents received summertime camp information to keep those kiddos active year-round.

“If we can provide them opportunities to easily come and participate in activities then they are more likely to be engaged,” added Long.

For 4th grader, Briley Alley running is such a piece of cake he took multiple victory laps and when asked how hard it was to complete the 26-mile goal, he said no problem at all!

“When I first got here I did one and I ran one just now. It was easy running the 26 miles” Alley said.

The first 300 students that showed up received a metal and a cool t-shirt depicting their completion!