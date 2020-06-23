SAISD and the community come together to make sure no child goes hungry this summer

SAN ANGELO, Texas — More than half of San Angelo ISD students receive free or reduced price meals during the school year. That means school lunches are a primary food source for many. During the summer months, the district and community come together to make sure no child goes hungry.

“1 in 4 children are food insecure, so they aren’t sure where their next meal is coming from,” said Mary Herbert, who works with the Texas Hunger Initiative in San Angelo.

During the regular school year, more than half of San Angelo ISD students receive free or reduced price lunches. During the summer months when they’re home, nutritional meals are not always a given.

This month, the district is offering FREE curbside lunches for San Angelo school students at Lee Middle School and Goliad Elementary School. From July 13th – August 7th SAISD will provide FREE breakfasts (served on-site) at nine San Angelo schools.

Again this year, the Texas Hunger Initiative is helping with the summer food program. “Kids Eat Free” provides curbside lunches to children at nine San Angelo locations from July 6th – August 7th, between 12:00pm and 1:00pm. Over the last ten years, they have served 178,000 meals to children.

“Kids Eat Free” locations:

Lee Middle School

Gospel Ministries to Children

Nueva Vista Apartments

Belmore Baptist Church

Calvary Baptist Church

Neighbor’s Cafe

Immanuel Baptist Church

River Point Apartments

CrossPointe Fellowship Church (will run June 29th-August 14th)

“Children need to have that consistent nutrition through the year to be ready to learn in the fall when school starts again. If they have a lack of nutrition, they have to play ‘catch-up’ when they go back to school,” explained Herbert.

Herbert said with the Coronavirus outbreak, it’s especially important for children to receive proper nutrition this summer.

“The need is out there with people laid-off during this pandemic. This is the year we need to really step up so we’re excited to have a way to help,” added Herbert.

The Texas Hunger Initiative is still looking for volunteers to help with the program. If you are interested, you can call Mary Herbert at (325) 656-4170.

“Many churches, individuals, organizations and non-profits come together to make this happen. Without their help we would never be able to do it,” said Herbert.