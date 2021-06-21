Safety taking part in outdoor activities in unfamiliar areas

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – On Friday, June 18th Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office responded to a distress call. The call was from a Houston man who went to a varmint hunt right outside of Christoval.



Tom Green County Released he, “became lost and remained unaccounted for throughout the night and into the daytime hours. A ground and air search was initiated for the lost hunter who was ultimately located via a cell ping identified on a ranch approximately two miles south of Christoval.”



The man was eventually found, but the message of safety in unfamiliar locations remains. Preparedness is key when participating in outdoor activities like hiking, biking, and hunting especially over long stretches of land. There are key steps you must take before even stepping out.



Tom Green County Sheriff Nick Hanna says, “I think the key is probably preparation, letting someone know where you’re going to be when you’re building even when you’re gonna return.

If it’s totally unfamiliar territory, then the buddy system have somebody go with you.

And then work to, you know, familiarize yourself with landmarks when you still know where you are. So you can use those as reference.”

In an expansive area like west texas, weather and terrain can be different from one area to another. So while traveling out of your town or county there’s one key element to keeping safe: Preparation.





