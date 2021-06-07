Safe Kids San Angelo teaches summer safety

SAN ANGELO, Texas - While May might have been Mental Health Awareness Month across the United States, it is still important to be aware of the resources available to those suffering with mental health challenges. The discussion surrounding mental health has surged amid the ongoing pandemic, and help is available right here in the Concho Valley

The crisis counseling hotline at Mental Health & Mental Retardation Services of the Concho Valley has taken a lot of calls. "Many times with those turned out to be with family members who were sick [or] they were unable to visit," explained Brent Jenkins, a crisis counselor with MHMR of the Concho Valley. "Many times they were about having lost their job and not sure, you know how they were going to be paying their bills. A lot of times it was just about isolation."