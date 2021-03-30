SAFD purchases new cardiac monitors

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Texas Department of Transportation spent the month of March focused on the 'Click It or Ticket' campaign as a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, "a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, like wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs, " according to TxDOT.

November 7, 2000, was the last time Texas highways and roadways had a deathless day, says Mona-Lisa Didelot, of TxDOT. This campaign partners with law enforcement with the goal of having more deathless days in San Angelo, the Concho Valley, and all of Texas.

For more information, visit the video above and check out the TxDOT website: https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/statewide-news/003-2021.html