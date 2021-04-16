Rodeo Volunteers give their time to make it happen

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Owner's of Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria and Taphouse, Jody and Michele Babiash, have partnered with San Angelo Area Foundation to put together a scholarship fund for the dependents of first responders.

Jody, himself, is an Air Med pilot so he knows what it means to give so much energy to serve and protect the community. They put together this fund, which will be live during San Angelo Gives on May 4th.

Firefighter and EMS, Joey Huffman, explains the significance this holds for the first responders and their families saying, "Since 911 First responders have gotten a lot more spotlight or recognition, but a lot of times the families of these first responders now, so a scholarship like this for our kids is making a huge difference. It means a lot to us and we're glad to be here to support it, and, and just really thank them for what they're doing."