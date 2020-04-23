“Retail-To-Go” begins Friday in Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Effective tomorrow more Texas businesses will be reopening for curbside services. Retailers in San Angelo and across the state will be delivering items to customers’ cars or homes under a “Retail-To-Go” model.

“Slowly but surely it’s starting to come together and we’re very optimistic that most of our businesses will be able to sustain through this and be able to get back to business,” said Del Velasquez, Executive Director of Downtown San Angelo, Inc.

Retail businesses across Texas will be re-opening on Friday. Retail shops have been closed for more than a month and according to Velasquez, business owners in Downtown San Angelo are eager to re-open.

“It’s heartbreaking sitting here and talking to business owners, knowing what they’ve had to go through especially when they’re had to lay off employees. They have the anxieties of waiting to hear if their PPP Loan or Disaster Injury Loan was approved,” explained Velasquez.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order states that while customers may not enter stores, they may purchase items for pickup, delivery by mail, or delivery to the customer’s doorstep.

Retail employees must follow CDC hygiene and social distancing recommendations.

“It’s gonna be a slow roll out. Right now we’re making sure that our community supports our local businesses,” added Velasquez.

The closures have caused a tremendous loss for business owners. Velasquez said that while other downtown businesses like salons, gyms and bars will remain closed he hopes the community supports those who are open.

“Until we can get all of those elements put together and opened back up, I feel like right now the ones that are open and doing business, it’s very important that our community supports us,” continued Velasquez, “We’re encouraging folks to get out as soon as they can, safely, and help support the downtown district.”

Velasquez added that local business owners have had to get more creative to get their products to customers, creating websites and social media pages.

“We’re definitely seeing our business owners become much more creative in terms of how they will be delivering their product.,” added Velasquez.

Downtown San Angelo, Inc. is working on an initiative and event to promote shopping in the downtown district once businesses are fully open. For updates on this, visit their Facebook page.