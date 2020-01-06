Representative Drew Darby Endorses Lt. Col. August Pfluger for Texas’ 11th Congressional District

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Monday afternoon, Representative Drew Darby (R-San Angelo) announced his endorsement of Lt. Col. August Pfluger (R-San Angelo) in the Republican Primary contest for Texas’ 11th Congressional District.

“I am proud to endorse August Pfluger for Texas’ 11th Congressional District,” said Darby in a press release. “August has proven that he cares deeply about the priorities of our district…the people of this community can trust him to be a strong voice for our West Texas families, businesses, and conservative values. Lt. Colonel Pfluger is the person we need in Washington to stand with President Trump in securing our border and protecting our Second Amendment.”

During Monday’s announcement, Darby said this was the first time he endorses a candidate in a primary.

“In this particular race, it’s imperative that we get it right, that we get the right person. Whoever goes to Washington to represent us better be capable. August Pfluger will never embarrass us,” said Darby.

As a member of the Texas House of Representatives, Darby serves as Chairman of the House Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety and the Vice-Chairman of the House Committee on Business & Industry. Darby is a small business owner with offices throughout West Texas and is a member of the Texas Farm Bureau, the National Rifle Association, and the Texas Sheep and Goat Raiser’s Association. Drew and his wife, Clarisa, have five children and seven grandchildren. They are members of the First Presbyterian Church of San Angelo.

“Drew Darby is one of the most respected lawmakers in Texas and an indispensable leader for our community…I’m tremendously honored to have his support in this campaign,” said Pfluger in a press release. “If elected to Congress, I plan to work side-by-side with Representative Darby to serve the citizens of our shared community, defend our conservative values, and protect what makes this part of Texas so special.”

Lt. Colonel August Pfluger is a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a decorated fighter pilot with over 300 hours of direct combat. Until launching his campaign in September, August served as a member of President Donald J. Trump’s National Security Council staff.

Pfluger is one of 12 candidates campaigning for the 11th district seat in congress.