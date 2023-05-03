SAN ANGELO, Texas — City Park in Christoval is set for a major revamp. It has long been a gathering place for the community, dating back to the civil war.

“The history of the park began when the Confederate soldiers came here for a reunion, and within a few years, they began to invite their Union brothers as well. It became a real gathering and reunion place starting in the 1800s,” says Sylvia Pate, President of the Playland Communities Foundation.

The park hasn’t seen many updates in over 70 years. The $750,000 project is set to be completed by Spring 2024. The Playland Communities Foundation raised over $350,000 in private donations and grant funds though fundraising is still one of the biggest concerns.

“Christoval is unincorporated, which means we have no city or community taxes to help with our improvements. So, all of our improvements are shouldered by funds provided by private individuals as well as grant funds,” said Pate.

The park is special to many, and the updates will benefit visitors from all over the Concho Valley.

“The park is used greatly by the local district as well as other non-profits, including the Chamber for the Easter egg hunt, garage sales in the park, vendor events, and so forth. There are many things the park is used for to the benefit of the community as well as those who come to Christoval for a day of enjoyment,” added Pate.

The renovated space will include many new amenities that will cater to children and adults.

“By next year, hopefully, we’ll have all of the construction complete, including the entertainment pavilion with a beautiful limestone wall around the back. We’ll have solar lights going around the park, the quarter-mile walking trail that will have historical markers along the trail that tells the history of the area, the playscape will be installed, and restrooms. It will be a fully functioning park,” said Pate.

To help the project, those interested can donate using the QR code below.