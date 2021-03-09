Reflecting on one year with Covid-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas – We’re approaching the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed case of Covid-19 in Tom Green County and Shannon Medical Center is reflecting on the highs and lows of the past year.
Shane Plymell says, “It has changed us. I will say that I think we’re a lot more informed than we were a year ago.” However, that lesson didn’t come without hardships; the hospital patients and staff both endured struggles, sadness, and loss.
The pandemic forced the staff to take on a greater role; becoming family for the patients when they weren’t able to see their loved ones due to strict safety protocols and guidelines. The selfless caregivers recall the emotional it has been.
More on how Shannon Medical Center has been impacted by Covid-19 in the video above.