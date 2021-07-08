Rebuilding Mason County courthouse after arson

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) -On February 4th, while out of use due to renovations, the Mason County Courthouse burned in an arson. Reconstruction hasn’t started yet, but progress has been made on the project according to Mason County Judge, Jerry Bearden. Judge Bearden says, “Demolition completed, the company actually completed the cleanup in the courthouse ahead of schedule.”

Now that demolition is finished, planning can be focused on the million-dollar rebuild.

The remaining cost of about $4 million is being filled by fundraising and donations. Financial support comes from people in the community and even outside of Texas.

George Brannies, a Mason resident, shares his generational pride for the historic structure as well as the community saying, “There’s a wonderful group of people that have spearheaded the fundraising project. And frankly, we’ve gotten donations from all over the country. And it’s been very, very rewarding, and we are honored that people view that courthouses we do. That’s a totally integral part of our community. And frankly, the focal point of our community everything that happens around here happens in that courthouse.”

The project isn’t expected to be done for a couple more years, but those involved say the next 6 months should provide more detail on that timeline.