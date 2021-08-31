Property tax rates decrease in Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – Tom Green County Judge Stephen Floyd says that creating and voting on this budget is one of the most important things the County Commissioners do and taxpayers should be happy about a decrease in rates.

Tuesday, the Commissioner’s Court approved a budget that will include about one and a half million dollars more in property tax revenue from the previous year, and Judge Floyd says they’re on track to continue lowering property taxes.

Judge Floyd explains, “It culminated today with the adoption of the budget, and tax rate, which the tax rate went down a 10th of a cent and I believe we’re positioned for a trend to be lowering that tax rate going forward.”

However, property values have gone up across the county so that will impact how much Tom Green County residents will pay in property taxes.