Pro-choice and pro-life supporters are marking the 47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Today pro-choice and pro-life supporters are marking the 47th anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion based on the Roe v. Wade case from Texas.

“We come together in remembrance of the almost 62 million babies that have died in abortion in these 47 years,” said Sharla Ynostrosa, a member of the Concho Valley Defenders of Life and the Pro-Life Coordinator for the San Angelo Catholic Diocese.

January 22, 2020 marks 47 years since the US Supreme Court ruled on Roe v. Wade, making abortion legal nationwide.

On the anniversary of that decision, the Concho Valley Defenders of Life held a prayer vigil at the Tom Green County Courthouse.

“We pray to end abortion, that someday it will be unthinkable,” explained Ynostrosa.

Every year thousands of women experience an unexpected pregnancy. While resources are limited and abortion is not common for women in the Concho Valley, it is still an option.

“Most women decide to carry, but they don’t all. We want to be available for them also,” Sandra Franke, Executive Director of the Pregnancy Help Center of the Concho Valley, which provides free assistance and resources for pregnant women.

The debate on abortion is far from over. Since its legalization in 1973, a number of states have passed bills to try to change abortion laws.

“At one point in 2013, they were trying to lobby to make it legal up to 24 weeks. That did not happen, it stayed at 20 weeks. We’re always hopeful that at one point it will not be legal here anymore,” added Ynostrosa.

In March, the Supreme Court will hear arguments for June Medical Services v. Gee, a case that could have lasting consequences for abortion access across the country.

“We’re living this history. Who knows what’s coming in the future, but we’re always gonna be here. Crisis pregnancy doesn’t stop, no matter what the law says,” continued Franke.

Regardless of any changes that may come to abortion laws, organizers of the prayer vigil want women dealing with unexpected pregnancies to consider other options, such as adoption.

“Adoption is a loving option. They say, ‘I can never place my baby under adoption,’ but yet they can abort. We know some young ladies are not ready to parent. Adoption is a very selfless option. They are doing what good moms do, make hard choices. Sometimes these young ladies need to know that there’s help available and support,” explained Ynostrosa.

Whether a woman chooses to carry, abortion or adoption, they can visit the Pregnancy Help Center of the Concho Valley for assistance.

“We are here for her later if she chooses to abort or to adopt, even if she miscarries. We’re here for her to talk to and deal with the grief issues she may be dealing with,” added Franke.