SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – It’s the time of year when we kick off summer with camping and grilling. State parks, rivers and lakes, or even your backyard are places to enjoy this holiday weekend.
One thing that could end the beginning-of-summer fun? Wildfire. When working with fire in grills or an in-ground pit outdoors, safety is the first priority. To prevent wildfires and remind residents of the dangers local officials give some tips.
Welton Dent from Texas A & M Forest Service says, “Keep safety first, prepare ahead of time, know your burn bans, know your weather.”
He continues, “Take precautions ahead of time so that you can adequately prepare your tools like buckets of water, get your hose or shovel ready; plan ahead of time so that you have that with you. When you’re going to be doing any kind of outdoor recreation that involves fire just do your part and don’t let a wildfire start. “
You can contact Texas A & M Forest Service for information on burn bans and weather information.
Preventing wildfires over Memorial Day weekend with fire safety
