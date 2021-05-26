Preventing wildfires over Memorial Day weekend with fire safety

SAN ANGELO, Texas - June 1 though July 1, San Angelo residents may notice a strong smell and taste of chlorine from their tap water. Additionally, there will be several instances of hydrant flushing across the city. "Customers will see increased fire hydrant flushing," explained Allison Strube, Director of Water Utilities for the City of San Angelo. "Sometimes our crews are flushing out areas on the north side and on the outskirts of town, so we may be opening up hydrants and then go onto the next one. Sometimes you will see hydrants being unattended."

This is all due to the annual system shock, where the city temporarily changes their method of disinfecting water to clear out any biological build-up from the past year, due to the organics found in our surface water sources. "We're going to be changing our method of disinfection from chloramines to free chlorine," said Water Treatment Plant Operations Manager Tymm Combest. "To do that, basically we shut the ammonia off because chloramines is a mixture of chlorine and ammonia. So we'll turn the ammonia off, and then over about a two day period the water in the distribution system will convert over to free chlorine." Chloramines form when ammonia and chlorine bond, "free chlorine" simply means chlorine by itself.