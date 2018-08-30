News Connection

Power in Community

Medicare Event

SAN ANGELO, TX - The Area Agency on Aging was one of three agencies in Texas to host the Power in Community Event. The event was designed to educate people about Medicare. If you missed the event and would like to learn more or have question about Medicare, visit the Area Agency on Aging right here in the Concho Valley. 

