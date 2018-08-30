Power in Community
Medicare Event
SAN ANGELO, TX - The Area Agency on Aging was one of three agencies in Texas to host the Power in Community Event. The event was designed to educate people about Medicare. If you missed the event and would like to learn more or have question about Medicare, visit the Area Agency on Aging right here in the Concho Valley.
More Stories
-
San Angelo city council is engaging in discussions with city finance…
-
Being a florist is more than just liking flowers. In this weeks…
-
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a new app call the…