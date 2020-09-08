Poll workers needed in Tom Green Co. ahead of November election

All of the positions are paid

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Early voting for the November presidential election starts in less than six weeks. Because of the Coronavirus outbreak, the Tom Green Co. election office is looking for more people to help during early voting and on election night.

“To be a poll worker we ask that you are registered in our county or are able to register and that’s it,” said Tom Green Co. Election Administrator, Vona Hudson.

According to Hudson, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the age of many election workers, she is looking for poll workers to help during early voting (October 13 – October 30) and on election night (November 3).

“Several of our faithful workers are not working this election. Our average poll worker is 70 to 75 years old. Some of them are just sitting out and that’s understandable,” explained Hudson.

All of the positions are paid and include Election Judges, Alternate Judges and Election Clerks. Those people will help voters with registration verification and instructions on voting machines.

“We pay our judges $10 an hour and our alternate judges and clerks $9 an hour,” added Hudson.

The office is also looking for individuals to help with other positions like answering phones, directing walk-in traffic, technicians and central counters (who process equipment and paperwork on election night). Hudson said they’re also looking to hire student workers ages 16 to 18 to work during the election.

Training sessions will take place on weekends during the month of October. A one-time stipend of $15 is paid for attending training.

“We do trainings. We expose them to the equipment and how to use it and some of the rules you have to follow as you process voters,” continued Hudson.

In addition to receiving compensation, Hudson said there are many benefits to being a poll worker this election.

“You get a better understanding of everything that’s involved in an election and then there’s patriotic duty, they feel good about that,” said Hudson.

All poll workers will be provided face masks, face shields and gloves.

Those interested in applying for a position should call the Tom Green County Election Office at 325-659-6541.