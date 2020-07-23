Plateau Brewing Co. coming to downtown San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Some entrepreneurs who grew up in San Angelo are moving ahead with plans for a new brewery in downtown San Angelo. “Plateau Brewing Company” will be on S. Chadbourne at the site of the old “Longhorn Ballroom” venue.

“The equipment is beautiful and it’s gonna make a lot of good beer,” said Dan Adney, Head Brewer at Plateau Brewing Company.

When Dan Adney, Ross Baxter, Michael Choate and Luke Horton decided to open a brewery they wanted it to reflect their West Texas roots. Located in downtown San Angelo, Plateau Brewing Company will offer a variety of ales and lagers for beer enthusiasts.

“We’ll have a blonde ale, an amber beer, desert draft wheat, a variety of IPA’s, a stout and a Mexican lager that a lot of folks really like,” explained Adney.

Adney said the Coronavirus outbreak delayed the permitting process for their business. Now he and his partners are hard at work with the hopes of opening sometime this fall.

On Thursday, the partners and some friends spent the day unloading a large shipment of equipment needed to create the “brew house,” where the beer will be made. It will be a 10-barrel “brew house” so they can make back-to-back brews.

“We’re doing a lot of the work. We’re going to make our own tables and bar from reclaimed wood. We strive to be as friendly to the environment as we can. We’re gonna reuse as much of the water as we can throughout the process. A cattle rancher is gonna take our spent grain. The grain from here is gonna go right back into cattle feed. As some point we may be preparing food here and some of that cattle may end up here in the form of a steak!,” added Adney.

Adney said that when they first open, they will likely be offering food from food trucks. The business does have a commercial kitchen, so they may later be offering in-house food.

While they don’t know when they will be able to actually open for business, they’re ready to adapt to the restrictions created by the pandemic.

“I think I would rather be building right now than serve beer right now. When we do open we’re going to be prepared to have beer to-go. We’re gonna have a variety of canning machines to prepare crowlers to-go and other methods of beer to-go,” continued Adney.

The brewery will also be distributing beer on tap to businesses around town.

“This is the birth of a new opportunity in San Angelo for us as business people and the community that loves to drink craft beer,” said Adney.

Plateau Brewing Co. will be located at 214 S. Chadbourne in Downtown San Angelo.