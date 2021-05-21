San Angelo’s Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue cares for donkeys across the nation even after Covid-19 and Texas winter storm

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – Texas is rich in agriculture and livestock, with its long stretches of land. One local non-profit dedicates its time and resources to take in abused and abandoned donkeys.



Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue has cared for over 16 thousand donkeys in the 20 years they’ve been opened, working with law enforcement and other agencies. Executive Director, Mark Meyers, says “We have two sides to us; One side is domestic donkeys where we work with law enforcement on abuse, neglect, abandonment and hoarding cases and the other side is our wild management. We work with the National Park Service, US Fish and Wildlife, US Army, NASA, different agencies that manage large tracks of desert and we take care of their donkeys for them. “



Along with keeping the animals safe, they want to break the stereotypes and educate the community.



“I think a lot of what we’re doing and it’s important is educating people about the importance of donkeys in that busting those stereotypes that they’re stubborn, or they’re mean, or they’re unhandle-able … Obviously you can see with just a little bit of love they have so much love to return,” says Kimberly Lambright, Central Regional Manager at Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue.



The non-profit organization is encouraging people to visit their ranch to learn more about the animals they take in.



