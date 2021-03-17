SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Pachyderm club hosted its monthly meeting. This meeting included guest speaker Luke Legate, Texas energy sector media relations consultant. Lyleann McClellan with the club says, “That impacts our area greatly. We’re all concerned about the future of oil and gas.”
They brought in Legate to let the community know the important role that Texas oil and gas have on the United States. Legate states, “We now have about roughly ten billion dollars in the texas rainy day fund. Almost exclusively generated 99% of oil and gas severence taxes.”
Pachyderm club talks oil and gas in Texas
