Overcoming poverty with furthered education

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – The Case Management Program at the Concho Valley Community Action Agency is designed for individuals going back to school to get a degree or certification to help themselves or their families overcome poverty.



They rely on multiple sources for their funding like a Federal Community Services Block Grant that is supplemented by funding from the San Angelo Area Foundation. However, this program has limited space and there are key criteria to being accepted into the program.

Concho Valley Community Action Agency caseworker, Sarah Negovetich says, “In order to be eligible for the program, you do need to have a household income that falls below 125% of the poverty line. You also need to be either actively going back to school, or have recently graduated and looking for a new career.”



The Community Action Agency is taking applications now, but there are limited spaces available.

If you fit the criteria, you can call the action agency for more information at 653-2411.