SAN ANGELO, Texas- Major repairs are underway on San Angelo’s Oakes Street Bridge. The almost 500-foot bridge was originally built in 1930 and is on the state’s bridge repair program.

“This is a historic structure here in San Angelo. As a part of our bridge maintenance and improvement program the City of San Angelo and TxDOT are partnering to do some rehabilitation on the bridge,” said Karen Threlkeld with the San Angelo District of TxDOT.

The construction project is expected to continue through this summer and fall, into March of next year. The bridge will be blocked off from East Concho Avenue to Allen Street.

“On the surface of the bridge deck here, they will be milling off a micro surface and replacing the surface of the bridge. We’re also going to be replacing the approaches to the bridge on either side. Underneath the bridge they are going to be working on the joints of the bridge, looking at those concrete repairs, as well as painting,” said Threlkeld.

The total cost of the project is $1.2 million, which will be paid for by TxDOT and the city.

“As a part of this maintenance program, the city has applied to TxDOT for the repairs. TxDOT pays for 90 percent of the cost and the city pays 10 percent,” added Threlkeld.

Threlkeld wants to stress that those who have been using the bridge are in no danger. The maintenance is just to keep the bridge in tip-top shape.

“It’s easier to repair a bridge than it is to replace a bridge. We like to do maintenance just like you do maintenance on your car, we do maintenance on a bridge rather than replacing it,” said Threlkeld.