Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring 2019 Video

SAN ANGELO. Texas - Every year in June, staff members in over 170 Nexstar stations volunteer in their communities for "Founder's Day of Caring."

"We donate our time as a celebration of the founding of our company," said Ken Grimm, Digital Media Manager for KLST and KSAN News.

This year, our stations chose to volunteer with Sonrisas Trails, an organization that offers therapeutic horseback riding to those with physical, mental and emotional challenges through a carefully structured program of equine activities.

Members of all the stations' departments grabbed their work gloves and pliers and got to work.

"We have sales, the news team, the creative services team and our engineering team. Everyone was helping celebrate the Founder's Day of Caring," explained Grimm.

The project was to build an outdoor arena for Sonrisas riders to enjoy when it's nice out.

"In the late fall and early spring it's cold in the indoor arena. Whenever it's nice in the sunlight, it's gonna be very beneficial for us. This arena is gonna be the home of our century trail whenever it's ready to go," said Megan Kirkwood, Program Director for Sonrisas Trails.

Building the arena was no easy task, but having so many hands on deck made all it possible.

"Having a large group come out and be able to do this in a day is huge for us," added Kirkwood.