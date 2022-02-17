SAN ANGELO, Texas- Bottled Up isn’t your average drink shop, with so many different flavors and unique combinations, they’ve been pouring up a glass of service since December.

Stephanie Johnson, owner of Bottled Up, has a daughter that lives in Hobbs, New Mexico who actually sells bottled up coffee and thus the idea was born. Its now transformed into fully customizable drinks for kids and adults alike. The first week in December, they opened their doors and have been busy to the brim ever since.

One of the employees details how crazy that opening week was.

“It was a pretty hectic week, I did doubles that week. My feet were very hurting but I love it. I love working here and I’m very excited to see the future,” said Valerie Betancur, an employee of Bottled Up.

Owning a business can be lucrative, but it can also come with its own set of challenges, especially in the middle of the pandemic.

“We had a really hard time with supply shortages and shipping. COVID hit us really hard. I mean every week for awhile, our girls were getting sick and it was touch and go. We had to open and close and shorten our hours but its starting to get a lot better,” Johnson adds.

Despite that, the volume of customers is so great, they are now worried about the drive thru line as it extends into the street, especially during peak hours.

“They were blocking the drive way and they were blocking Knickerbocker but you know what a blessing to have, it was kind of a good and bad thing,” said Johnson.

Humans aren’t the only customers enjoying the new shop, our furry friends can also join in on the fun with a good pup cup!