New local businesses continue to pop up in the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas- The small business community is growing in the Concho Valley as more and more retail stores and restaurants expand around town.

Ronnie Cajas, owner of Street Eats, is now partnering with Michelle Choppa to open a new restaurant called Urban Salt.

“It’s going to be more of a modern style restaurant, we want to really give a big city feel, you know like when you go to Houston or Dallas or one of those places with more of an eclectic feel, specialty drinks, you know a more modern menu,” Cajas said.

Five minutes up the street is another new business in J & A candles. James and Amy started working on their business through the pandemic and its blossomed into a full store.

“We just started doing the dessert candles and the drink candles, we use gel wax for most of the drink candles and that’s what makes it look real. We just try to like I said have a unique experience for people to come in, just something different,” said co-owner Amy Herrera.

Michael Looney with the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce shares how the growth in San Angelo benefits everyone.

“We are noticing at the chamber, that there are a lot of smaller businesses that are either reopening or are coming into creation or are expanding and what that tells us is that the general economy is getting healthier,” Looney said.