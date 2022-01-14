SAN ANGELO, Texas – A candidate forum is set for Saturday, January 15th, for candidates running in a number of elections this year, it’s being organized by the local NAACP chapter.

Candidates for Tom Green County Judge and the County Court at Law Place Two are scheduled to take part, along with other candidates running for county and state offices. Members of the public will be invited participate in a Q&A after candidates present their platform.

“By having this city wide, county wide and state wide forum, it allows people to hear from the candidates so of course in Tom Green County, there will be people only interested in Tom Green County but when the state participants come in they will be interested in state wide aspects,” Sherley Spears, president of San Angelo NAACP.

Due to the Coronavirus surge this week, the forum will now be held virtually taking place starting at 1:00 p.m. Saturday. Not only are they working to inform the community about possible future leaders but are advocating that every vote counts.

“We want to again remind people that they can’t take this opportunity to be able to vote for granted. That there was a lot of blood, sweat, tears and murders and all kinds of things that allowed us now to be able to have this opportunity,” Spears.

As the MLK holiday quickly approaches, Sherley shares that the NAACP is still working hard to get public restrooms out at the Martin Luther King Memorial Park, an essential for neighborhood kids that they’ve been working to secure for over six months now.

“We want people to support what were trying to do but we don’t want to bother individual citizens with the need to raise these funds so we have worked with some of the foundations and gotten some grant money some of the other members of the clergy are helping us but we want people to realize that the NAACP, our new theme is moving forward doing the work the necessary work,” said Spears.

To attend the virtual forum, you can find the zoom link on the NAACP’s Facebook page.