MLK’s work continues today across the country

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a minister and civil rights activist who propelled the civil rights movement starting in the mid 1950's

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Much of the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. continues today across the country.

“He is the first African-American who has had a national holiday established. Certainly, he is deserving,” said Sherley Spears about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

According to Sherley Spears, President of the San Angelo NAACP, much of Dr. King’s work continues today even here in the Concho Valley.

“We know the importance of having the ability to get the Voting Rights Act, which we did not always have. Thanks to Dr. King, legislation helped to guide us to the point where we can vote,” said Spears.

Spears went on to explain the influence Dr. King has had on the African-American community in San Angelo. While the African-American community only makes up about 5% of the population, the NAACP is still working hard to continue Dr. King’s efforts of fighting for everyone’s civil rights.

“We have a theme: shifting. We’re engaging and doing things different. We’re trying to spread who we are as a civil rights organization in a broader scope. A lot of people have the misconception that we’re just a Black organization. It’s to serve the needs of anyone who feels their civil rights are being violated,” explained Spears.

Recently, the San Angelo NAACP has become more active. In 2019, the local chapter hosted a state convention that attracted hundreds to San Angelo. According to Spears, the chapter will continue to make their voice heard in the community.

“People are starting to know who we are, know what our causes are. They’re supporting us, they’re encouraging us and that’s what we’re trying to do while we’re shifting across the landscape of San Angelo,” continued Spears.

And she knows Dr. King would appreciate the chapter’s efforts in fighting for civil rights.

“I think he would be supportive that we’re trying to do these things to make a difference,” said Spears.