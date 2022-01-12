SAN ANGELO, Texas – A mezuzah is an important piece of the Jewish religion, one that a congregation holds near and dear, but a synagogue right here in San Angelo is asking for the community’s help after one of their holy pieces was stolen.

The mezuzah blesses those coming in and out of the synagogue but the side door is where the original crime took place. There are holes where the suspect possibly used a screwdriver to remove the larger and previous mezuzah that was there.

Ami Mizell-Flint, the President of the Congregation Beth Israel, shares that she can’t understand why someone would go out of their way to take such a prized possession.

“It’s hard for me to understand why somebody would take something, that wasn’t easy to take. It’s screwed into the door post meaning they had to be there with a screwdriver and physically take it, it wasn’t an easy swipe,” said Mizell-Flint.

The mezuzah is described as a jaded marble color around medium size, with a handwritten Hebrew scroll on the inside, but Mizell-Flint says God’s Holy Word is what’s most important and wants it to be taken care of.

After a week, Mizell-Flint is still on the hunt hoping to find it in a pawn shop nearby but she has yet to request an investigation saying she has faith it will turn up.

“I haven’t called the police yet. I was kind of hoping somebody would see it on social media and just return it,” said Mizell-Flint.

If you have any information on the missing mezuzah, contact Mizell-Flint on her Facebook page.