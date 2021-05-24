SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN)- San Angelo State Park is a local favorite, drawing people to the outdoors and providing activities perfect for Memorial Day weekend.
The parks ranger, Bonnie Wallace describes a few of the features to take advantage of, “We have our trails of course. 50 miles of hiking, biking, and equestrian riding are very very popular. We are able to meet a lot of different activities that are for a lot of different people so that’s one great aspect of San Angelo State Park.”
These features piqued the interest of travelers from out of town. Two California locals, John and Cathy Kinser explain, “We’re doing a loop and our farthest destination was San Antonio and then we wrapped around to Waco and we’re heading back through San Angelo.”
All of these activities can be found right on the park’s website: https://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/san-angelo
If campsites are what you’re looking for head to: https://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/san-angelo/fees-facilities/campsites
You can also make reservations by phone at (512) 389-8900.
Memorial Day weekend at San Angelo State Park
SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN)- San Angelo State Park is a local favorite, drawing people to the outdoors and providing activities perfect for Memorial Day weekend.