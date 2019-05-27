Memorial Day ceremony for Vietnam Veterans Video

SAN ANGELO, TX - In observance of Memorial Day in San Angelo, Chapter 457 of the Vietnam Veterans of America held a ceremony at the Vietnam veterans memorial out by Mathis Field on Knickerbocker.

2019 marks the twenty-third year that the local chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America has hosted a Memorial Day event in San Angelo. "We are honoring those members of the military who gave everything and sacrificed their lives for our country," said Robert Schoff, Vice President for VVA Chapter. "We, every year, have a memorial service out here to honor these folks."

Organizers say it is important to note that memorial day is not about those veterans who came home, but about the ones who did not. "Don't thank the veterans who're walking the street," said Schoff. "We don't need 'thank you' on Memorial Day. The thanks goes to those who perished. This is their day, not ours."

This year the various veterans, families and supporters who turned up could see one thousand glistening red flowers around the monument. "This year we built 1,000 poppies," explained Schoff. "They're all ceramic poppies we did to honor the 58,000 plus from Vietnam that perished. We couldn't quite make 58,000 so each poppy represents more than one person."​​​​​​​

Poppies are associated with service members who have died during wartime since World War I. Several hundred people attended this years' event by the San Angelo Regional Airport.