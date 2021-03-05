Mask ban lifted and some are concerned

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Plaza Del Sol is asking landlords for help temporarily housing their displaced tenants after giving them official notice that they have 10 days to vacate the apartment.

The winter storm caused a water pipe to freeze then break in the third floor of one of the two buildings at the location. This left roughly 43 residents without homes or a place to go. Brad Prak, owner of Prak Property Management says that 16 tenants are currently taking shelter in their second building, but they are unable to take in everyone and need help offering short-term rentals for those they were forced to evict.

Prak is asking any landlords with available units that are willing to help house the former-tenants of Plaza Del Sol to contact them at 830-372-2600 or at bdprak@prakproperty.com

As a HUD-subsidized building, HUD will cover about $762 per month in rent.

He also notes that they will offer the residents the option to return back to their apartments once they have fixed all damages.