SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo’s Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park is just about ready for another grand opening.

Carl White, the city of San Angelo’s Park and Recreation Director, says Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park has seen some renovations since it was first created in the 1970s.

“Before that was the old Guinn Baseball Field. In the early 70s, this became a public park and neighborhood park,” he said. “It didn’t see any renovations until about 20 years ago. So, at that time, we had money to do everything, like the pavilion in the playground, as you see in the background, as well as other renovations in this park. But we didn’t have enough money to put in a new restroom.”

Currently, visitors have access to portable restrooms, but that will change in the coming days. White says the City authorized San Angelo’s NAACP to raise private funding for new restrooms. They raised nearly $260,000 with grants and donations from the community.

“This one’s a little bit smaller; it’s comparable to the one that we have for Jaime Padron Park. But we started using these prefabricated restrooms because they’re really solid and durable. They hold up well to all the weather and use. So it’s a restroom, so it’s gonna be a comfortable, usable restroom,” said White.

White says each park here in San Angelo was designed differently to create a unique experience for everyone who visits. He describes how Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is implemented here at this park so people can remember his legacy.

“If you look behind me, there’s an arch that folks in the community almost at the time when the park was renovated worked together to honor Dr. King,” he said. “There’s a custom-made laser cut panel. So there’s Dr. King’s profile on the playground to remind folks that this park honors Dr. King and especially to remind children of the legacy that he left us.”

The City and NAACP are waiting for a Certificate of Occupancy and are expecting to host a ribbon cutting on January 19th.