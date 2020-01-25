Long-time H-E-B Unit Director, Lynn Shipley, named “Citizen of the Year”

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo’s “Citizen of the Year” for 2019 is Lynn Shipley, Unit Director for the “original” H-E-B grocery store.

During the 104th Annual San Angelo Chamber of Commerce Banquet that took place on Thursday, January 23rd, Lynn Shipley was named the “Citizen of the Year.” Shipley is the long-time Unit Director for the “original” H-E-B store in San Angelo.

“The winner of that award is truly a servant leader,” said Chuck Shore, Interim President & CEO for the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, “It’s a big secret until the night of the event.”

“I found out my wife knew three weeks ago. It was a total surprise. When they went through the accomplishments, I finally started putting it together and I just said, ‘Wow! Okay, what am I gonna say now?’ It was a total surprise really,” said Shipley.

A New Braunfels native, Shipley arrived in San Angelo 20 years ago and has been a part of small communities his whole life.

“I’ve always been in a small community. New Braunfels, Corpus Christi, San Antonio, Fredericksburg, then I came here,” added Shipley.

During his time in San Angelo, Shipley has been heavily involved in the community — working with the annual Feast of Sharing, the Boys and Girls Club, the Stock Show Premium Sale, and more.

“In my case, I look at my customers and partners. I share with my partners, ‘I’m only successful if you are.’ My customers, I try to help. I try to make a difference whether it’s with the Feast of Sharing, Boys and Girls Club or throughout San Angelo,” said Shipley.

In May of 2019 when tornadoes hit San Angelo, Shipley and his team, along with partners from the “new” H-E-B store, came together to help with recovery efforts.

“We were in Bradford area trying to make an impact. There’s nothing that exemplifies what we’re about other than helping our customers, making a difference in their experience or helping in other areas that really make an impact,” continued Shipley.

According to the interim President & CEO of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, Chuck Shore, Shipley is very deserving of the award.

“Nothing is too big or too little for Lynn. You’ll see him raking up the leaves in someone’s back yard or serving food at the Feast of Sharing,” added Shore.

The “Citizen of the Year” award was presented by last year’s recipients, Ret. Lt. Gen. Ronnie & Maria Hawkins. Shipley will be tasked with choosing next year’s recipient.

“It’s gonna take a lot of work and focus. My goal is to look at those local constituents that stand out and really try to make a difference for the people in our community,” said Shipley.