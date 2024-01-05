SAN ANGELO, Texas — Yoga instructor Beth McCrea says the idea of starting the new Practicing Yoga Class at the YMCA started with a conversation with her boss.

The Y currently offers Chair Yoga and Vinyasa Hatha yoga, but McCrea says she wanted to return to some of the basics.

“I said, ‘Well, what do I need?’ well, I need to go back to my breath. I need to go back to the old understanding that if anything that’s tense or stressed or painful in your body, then it’s hard to focus on anything else.”

Even if you can’t attend a yoga class, McCrea says your mindfulness and meditation journey can begin with breathing exercises and posture improvement. She says it’s an activity that can be done just about anywhere, and it’s beneficial for your health.

“There are lots of different pranayamas, lots of different breaths, but this one begins with pulling the air in through your nose and pulling it all the way down the back of your throat, down through your chest, down into the top of your abdomen, feeling your abdomen expand. And then gently pushing it back out and back up and exhaling through your nose again,” she said.

McCrea says she’s looking forward to the class, and if it’s successful, she would like to add more.

“It works for people. There’s something about that the movement of the yoga, the minds being the same thing as we slowly move through the class. It brings people together and brings a feeling of I’m here, and it’s all okay,” she said.

McCrea says the class begins Saturday at 10:15 a.m., and it’s open to everyone. It will take place on the first Saturday of every month.