Local first responders remind of boating and water safety

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/ KSAN) – Unlike much of West Texas, San Angelo has multiple bodies of water for leisure. Between the lakes, rivers, and pools many people from surrounding communities come to the city.

Lake Nasworthy is hosting the ‘Wake the Desert’ event, but that’s only a part of what’s happening this summer in the area water spots. Now that we’re well into the heat of summer, locals, and others coming from outside communities, are visiting San Angelo. This is a time when accidents are more likely so safety must come first.

San Angelo Police Department, Fire Department, Game Wardens, and Department of Public Services are working together with Shannon Medical Center and Safe Kids to remind the community about boating and water safety.



Each year, the San Angelo Fire Department responds to accidents involving boats or water-related injuries. Waterways become more congested so if there’s the presence of alcohol and a lack of safety equipment, the chance of injury is increased.

Mason Matthews, EMS Administrator with the San Angelo Fire Department says, “water can be unpredictable. It’s, you know, it can be dangerous. Dangerous even when you don’t think it is dangerous to get tired a lot faster than you think you do we make several drowning incidents a year and that goes up in the summer when people are getting into the water to cool off.”