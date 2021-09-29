Local coffee shops celebrate National Coffee Day!

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Happy National Coffee Day! Americans celebrate the caffeinated drink every year on September 29th. Local coffee shops in the Concho Valley share what they are doing to show their coffee appreciation!

At the Grind Brew and Café on North Chadbourne, you can get a small free coffee with any purchase.

“For national coffee day, we are giving away one small free coffee with every purchase,” said Grind Brew and Café barista Katherine Ramirez.

At the Longhorn Coffee Co., they are making fresh beans to brew for your coffee today.

“We think everyday is national coffee day here at Longhorn coffee. Every morning we are here roasting small batches of the beans that we use and our popular blends here, so come by and taste them anytime,” said Longhorn Coffee roaster Crystal Glaspie.

Although coffee gives us a good boost in the morning or when the urge for an afternoon nap comes along but too much could be harmful.

“People enjoy drinking coffee, however there are cons to it such as, if you drink more than 400 mg of caffeine per day, it does increase the likelihood of anxiety, heart palpitations, just increased heart rate in general with those suffering from high blood pressure to actual internal heart conditions,” said Jordan Evans with Maximus Nutrition.

Experts say caffeine affects people differently but recommend no more than 400 milligrams a day which amounts to about four or five cups of coffee.

Coffee beans are grown in more than 50 countries around the world including Hawaii and Guatemala.