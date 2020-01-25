Local chocolate shop featured in national calendar with Peter’s Chocolate “Award of Distinction”

"Cowboy-Up Chocolates" has received the Peter's Chocolate Award of Distinction, recognizing small, family-run chocolatiers making their mark on the industry

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo chocolate shop has been featured on a national calendar recognizing small, family-run chocolatiers making their mark on the chocolate industry. “Cowboy-Up Chocolates” specializes in unique, western-inspired sweets.

“We have things you wouldn’t find anywhere else,” said James Crowder, Founder of “Cowboy-Up Chocolates.”

“Cowboy-Up Chocolates” has received the Peter’s Chocolate Award of Distinction, recognizing small, family-run chocolatiers making their mark on the industry.

“It’s people who made a mark in the chocolate industry. They thought our cowboy focus and everything western was worth the trip,” explained Crowder.

Peter’s Chocolate is Cargill’s premium chocolate brand. Cargill selected 12 candy businesses in the U.S. to be the first recipients of the Peter’s Chocolate Award of Distinction, who will be profiled in a collectible 2020 calendar, reaching thousands in the candy-making industry. The shop was selected to be profiled in the calendar’s month of January.

Crowder, who opened the shop in 2008, says it all began with inspiration from a friend who would always make him English toffee. He learned how to make his own sweets and wanted to create something different.

“Our goal was to have something you wouldn’t find anywhere else that represents Texas, like chipotle pecan, smoked jalapeño , mesquite bean, that type of thing,” added Crowder.

Crowder said his favorites are the pecan and caramel turtles and “Bronco Brittle…with a Kick.”

“It’s peanut brittle, pepper flakes and cayenne pepper. Really good,” explained Crowder.

The western-inspired creations have been a hit all over the state of Texas and the world.

“Our candy’s been to every state and 45 countries, The Food Channel, Texas Country Reporter. People just like cowboy stuff,” continued Crowder.

According to Crowder, his dream is for “Cowboy-Up Chocolates” to be a Texas brand of gourmet chocolates. While he recently sold the shop to new owners, Charles and Misty Mullen, he’ll still be around to make sure the chocolates continue to be a Lone Star staple.

“It’s still ‘Cowboy-Up Chocolates’ like it is, I’m still gonna be here for three years, teaching them the trade,” said Crowder.