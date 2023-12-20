SAN ANGELO, Texas — The holidays can be a difficult time for those who are in recovery from alcohol and drug abuse, but local experts say there are ways to manage through it.

Staying sober during the holidays is a struggle many of those in recovery face. The Alcohol and Drug Awareness Center for the Concho Valley says there are many triggers.

“The holidays are a really joyous moment, a time to get together with family. Unfortunately, unfortunately, there’s also a lot of stress they come with holidays and gifts, financial stress, sometimes stressors within families and so sometimes that could leave lead to some type of relapse for someone who is in recovery,” said ADACCV Prevention Director, Ray Valadez.

But Valadez says there are ways to manage. He says joining various anonymous and church groups and having a sponsor can be helpful, along with taking part in sober activities.

“So some sober activities for families to enjoy during Christmas time is maybe just playing like board games. If family members know somebody’s in recovery, maybe no alcoholic drinks at the Christmas parties. Just having cokes and waters and juices available would be really great option,” he said.

ADACCV says it’s important to prioritize self-care.

“So individuals who are in recovery during the holiday time, it would be really great time for someone to take care of themselves. So self care. If it’s playing golf, if it’s hanging out with family, if it’s doing crossword puzzles, find something to do to take care of themselves,” said Valadez.

ADACCV says families can also help by being aware of stressors.

You can find out more about the center’s services and resources online or by phone call.

