SAN ANGELO, Texas — Across the Concho Valley this weekend, people are expected to be out for final holiday shopping on what’s being called “Super Saturday” by retailers.

Business managers say the experience right before the holidays is unlike any other time of the year, and it’s like connecting with the customers at home.

“It started on Black Friday. That’s when Christmas shopping actually started for us. And it has not slowed down since we have been very busy in the last few days. We have a lot of customers coming in, and we see a lot of men coming in looking kinda lost. And so we have really been busy in the last few days, and we expect the next two days to be crazy,” said Sassy Fox Boutique owner Barbra Strain.

“It’s been a definite rush. I think Christmas snuck up on a lot of people. So we’ve had an increase in flow for sure,” said Eggemeyer’s General Store manager, Tammy Shoults.

Sassy Fox Boutique and Eggemeyer’s General Store shared some obstacles they had to face, but say overall, it’s been a successful year, and they’re grateful for their customers.

“Since September, I had a surprise. I had had two stents put in my heart, and so that kind of slowed me down in October. September and October, I got a little bit behind on my buying, but we made up for it, and it has been good since then,” said Strain.

“So the biggest challenge today is probably still dealing with vendors and shipping and availability of product,” said Shoults.

Some popular items for Sassy Fox are its Christmas shirts, and for Eggemeyer’s, it’s been collectible Santas, coffee, and fudge. They both emphasized the importance of shopping locally.

“Just always need to remember the reason for the season. And that we’re so blessed, you know, to be where we are and to have a successful business, and we just think thank god for that because a lot of people, you know, don’t have that, but we’re in a wonderful city. And we have wonderful customers,” said Strain.

“Well, this business was started when I was a little girl, so it’s it is family. It’s everything in here is part of what I grew up with. And so this is it’s just an extension and a continuation of what the family started. And it’s very vital to the community for there to be small businesses,” said Shoults.

The National Retail Federation says it will be a record year for holiday spending, between $957 billion and $966 billion.